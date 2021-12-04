Share your input for the upcoming Albemarle County police chief recruitment

Albemarle County is beginning the search for its next chief of police with the forthcoming retirement of Chief Ron Lantz in 2022.

The county is seeking input from the community on priorities regarding the needs of the Police Department and your opinion regarding the skills, leadership attributes, and experience necessary to be successful in the police chief position.

The survey should take no more than 5 to 10 minutes to complete and will close on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The survey will be used during the recruitment process and will be shared with county executive and those who interview for the position. Your responses are submitted to the recruitment firm supporting the recruitment process and will remain confidential and will not be edited.

