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Home Charlottesville: Updates for road work ongoing the week of July 6-10
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Charlottesville: Updates for road work ongoing the week of July 6-10

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © Gary L Hider/stock.adobe.com

The Charlottesville Department of Utilities is kicking off Phase I of the West Main Street Utilities Replacement Project on Monday, July 6.

Multiple roadways will be impacted throughout the course of the project:

  • Rugby Road between University Avenue and the Beta Bridge
  • University Avenue between Rugby Road and Chancellor Street
  • Madison Lane between University Avenue and Chancellor Street
  • Chancellor Street between Rugby Road and University Avenue

Motorists can expect delays, lane closures, temporary parking restrictions, and flagging operations in and around the noted facilities.

Property access will be maintained throughout construction.

More information: connect.charlottesville.gov/WestMainUtilitiesProject

***

Permitted utility work will occur on West Main Street in and between the intersections of 4th Street NW and Ridge Street and between Ridge Street and 240 W. Main St. (Water Street) July 7 through July 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

***

A scheduled tower crane demobilization will necessitate the closure of Copeley Road between Ivy Road and the railroad bridge Friday, July 10 through Sunday, July 12 between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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