Charlottesville: Updates for road work ongoing the week of July 6-10

The Charlottesville Department of Utilities is kicking off Phase I of the West Main Street Utilities Replacement Project on Monday, July 6.

Multiple roadways will be impacted throughout the course of the project:

Rugby Road between University Avenue and the Beta Bridge

between and the University Avenue between Rugby Road and Chancellor Street

between and Madison Lane between University Avenue and Chancellor Street

between and Chancellor Street between Rugby Road and University Avenue

Motorists can expect delays, lane closures, temporary parking restrictions, and flagging operations in and around the noted facilities.

Property access will be maintained throughout construction.

More information: connect.charlottesville.gov/WestMainUtilitiesProject

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Permitted utility work will occur on West Main Street in and between the intersections of 4th Street NW and Ridge Street and between Ridge Street and 240 W. Main St. (Water Street) July 7 through July 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

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A scheduled tower crane demobilization will necessitate the closure of Copeley Road between Ivy Road and the railroad bridge Friday, July 10 through Sunday, July 12 between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

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