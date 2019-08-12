Seth Rollins shocks in main event at WWE SummerSlam

Seth Rollins scored a shocking pinfall win over Brock Lesnar in the main event at WWE SummerSlam on Sunday night to win the Universal Championship.

The win for Rollins is the second over Lesnar in a major WWE pay-per-view in 2019.

Rollins had previously defeated Lesnar, a former UFC and NCAA champ, at WrestleMania in April.

WWE champ Kofi Kingston retained his title in a double countout decision with challenger Randy Orton earlier in the card.

U.S. champ AJ Styles had a successful defense against former champ Ricochet.

WWE’s two women’s champions – Bayley and Becky Lynch – each walked out winners, against, respectively, Ember Moon and Natalya.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus lost in her return against former women’s champ Charlotte Flair.

Former WWE champ Bray Wyatt won in his long-awaited return against former Universal champ Finn Balor on the undercard.

Story by Chris Graham

