Seth Rollins shocks in main event at WWE SummerSlam
Seth Rollins scored a shocking pinfall win over Brock Lesnar in the main event at WWE SummerSlam on Sunday night to win the Universal Championship.
The win for Rollins is the second over Lesnar in a major WWE pay-per-view in 2019.
He promised he would do it, and he DID! @WWERollins is your NEW #UniversalChampion!!! #AndNew #UniversalTitle #SummerSlam @HeymanHustle @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/OuVd9Uymfy
— WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2019
Rollins had previously defeated Lesnar, a former UFC and NCAA champ, at WrestleMania in April.
WWE champ Kofi Kingston retained his title in a double countout decision with challenger Randy Orton earlier in the card.
U.S. champ AJ Styles had a successful defense against former champ Ricochet.
WWE’s two women’s champions – Bayley and Becky Lynch – each walked out winners, against, respectively, Ember Moon and Natalya.
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus lost in her return against former women’s champ Charlotte Flair.
Former WWE champ Bray Wyatt won in his long-awaited return against former Universal champ Finn Balor on the undercard.
Story by Chris Graham
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.