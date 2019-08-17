Search process underway for Innovation Campus leader

Published Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, 5:52 am

Innovation CampusVirginia Tech has finalized the position description and publicly advertised the opening for vice president and executive director of the new Innovation Campus.

The university announced plans to build the 1 million-square-foot graduate campus in Alexandria last November as part of the tech-talent pipeline package created by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and approved by the General Assembly to attract Amazon to build its HQ2 in Northern Virginia.

Julia Ross, Virginia Tech’s Paul and Dorothea Torgersen Dean of Engineering, is chairing the search committee, which was announced in May.

The search committee welcomes nominations for the position. Virginia Tech has retained Korn Ferry to assist with this search. The position has been advertised on a number of websites, including The Chronicle of Higher Education, Inside Higher Ed, and Computing Research Association.

For confidential inquiries or to nominate an individual for this position, please email vt-vpedic@KornFerry.com. Nominations can also be sent to Amanda Lucas, Project Coordinator for the Office of the President, at alucas4@vt.edu, or via campus mail, 210 Burruss Hall (0131).

Finalizing the position description for the vice president and executive director is the latest in a series of important milestones for launching the campus.

The Innovation Campus will triple Virginia Tech’s footprint in Northern Virginia, which already includes seven locations in the region. Brandy Salmon, associate vice president for innovation and partnerships, is serving as the managing director of the Innovation Campus delivery team during the launch phase.



