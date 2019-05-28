SCCF brings startup experience to entrepreneurs of the Shenandoah Valley

SCCF invites all budding entrepreneurs to the July 19-20 Start-Up Experience.

Hosted by Staunton Creative Community Fund (SCCF) at Blue Ridge Community College, this 16-hour intensive workshop brings participants on an entrepreneurial rollercoaster to ideate, problem solve, and network. The Startup Experience framework, trusted by companies like Microsoft and Intel, is open to all youth and adults seeking to incubate a business idea in teams.

After receiving certification from the Startup Experience team, SCCF is bringing this internationally acclaimed workshop to the valley for entrepreneurs of all ages. SCCF is a non-profit dedicated to growing the economy in the Shenandoah Valley by providing support to entrepreneurs and small businesses through loan education and technical assistance programs. SCCF hosted the first Startup Experience for youth last fall with overwhelming success. The experience brings participants out of their comfort zone, allows for exploration and criticism, and aims to grow the start-up community within the Shenandoah Valley.

Tickets for the Startup Experience are on sale now with an early bird discount of $175. If you are an educator or business executive and would like to observe the workshop, contact SCCF for observation opportunities.

For more information and to register, please visit https://stauntonfund.org/startup-experience/.

