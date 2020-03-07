Run through history at Pamplin’s Breakthrough Trail 5K

Pamplin Historical Park and The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is hosting its third Breakthrough Trail 5K on March 21. The race will begin at the historic Hart Farm located at 6915 Duncan Road, Petersburg.

The race course will guide participants through the Civil War ‘Breakthrough’ Battlefield trails which ended the 292 day siege of Petersburg featuring a beautiful landscape with original earthworks from the decisive battle. Participants will enjoy the safety of a course run entirely on trails with no motor vehicle traffic.

Race day registration is from 7:00 to 9:00 a.m. with a race start time of 9:00 a.m. Race day registration is $30.00 for runners and walkers with no t-shirt guarantee. All registrations include a Park general admission where participants can explore the Park, three historic homes and The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier, a 25,000 square foot facility filled with artifacts and interactive exhibits.

Participants can register online at RunSignUp.com or call (804) 861-2408 and visit www.pamplinpark.org for registration forms, a course map or more information.

Adult overall top three male and female finishers will receive awards in age groups 18-29, 30-50, 51 and over while the youth top three, in groups ages 15-17, 12-14 and 11 and under, will receive awards.

Tri-Cities Road Runners, The Bank of Southside Virginia and Crater Community Hospice are sponsoring this event. Tri-Cities Road Runners will also be providing logistical and technical support to include posting the timing results of the race. “Tri-Cities Road Runners was established in 1980. The primary purpose of TCRR is to promote and encourage running and overall fitness through educational and charitable means.”-TCCR website

TCCR serves the running community in Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, and the surrounding areas such as Prince George County, Dinwiddie County, and Chesterfield County. More club information can be found on the TCCR website at www.tricitiesroadrunners.org.

This race is the first of three 5K events being held in Dinwiddie County for 2020. The March 21st Breakthrough Trail 5K, April 25th Dinwiddie Five Forks 5K Fun Run / Walk and June 6th Jump Start Your Heart 5K/2K for McKenney are part of the “Run Dinwiddie” promotion. Runners who participate in all three “Run Dinwiddie” races will receive recognition for their efforts.

