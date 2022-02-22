Route 151 will close again Wednesday night south of U.S. 250

Route 151 in northwestern Nelson County will be closed overnight on Wednesday just south of its intersection with U.S. 250.

The closure will complete the installation of three temporary stream diversion pipes for the roundabout project at the intersection.

Route 151 will close to traffic between U.S. 250 and Route 803 from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. During the detour, flaggers and signs will direct motorists onto Goodloe Lane and Route 795.

The traffic will alternate directions with flow controlled by the flaggers. The flaggers will give emergency vehicles priority along the detour route.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the Culpeper District’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.