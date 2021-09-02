Rockingham County: Route 765 closed Friday for railroad crossing repairs

Part of Route 765 (Buttermilk Creek Road) in Rockingham County will be closed to through traffic on Friday during emergency repairs to a Norfolk Southern Railway crossing.

The location is between Route 42 (Harpine Highway) and Route 753 (Kratzer Road). Route 765 is scheduled to close about 8:30 a.m. Friday and reopen by the end of the day. All work is weather permitting.

Signs will direct Route 765 traffic on one of these detours:

East of the work zone, drivers will go north on Route 753, west on Route 721 (Linville Edom Road) and then south on Route 42 to return to Route 765.

West of the work zone, drivers will go north on Route 42, east on Route 721 and then south on Route 753 to return to Route 765.

