Rochester tops Norfolk Tides in series finale

Ryan Mountcastle homered and Mason Williams drove in three, but the Rochester Red Wings topped the Tides 9-4 Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park.

Mountcastle gave the Tides the early lead with a solo homer in the first frame, his 17th round tripper of the season. The 22-year-old has hit 12 of those home runs at Harbor Park, and eight of his 17 homers have come in just 21 daytime contests.

Williams extended Norfolk’s advantage to 3-0 with a two-run single in the third frame, and he later added an RBI single in the fifth frame off of Carlos Torres (4-1). He’s now hit safely in seven straight contests and 17 of his last 18, batting .373 with five home runs and 15 RBI over that 18-game span.

The Wings trailed 3-0 entering the fourth frame but plated four runs four hits and a walk against Tyler Herb (4-7) in the inning to take control of the contest. Ronald Torryes and Nick Gordon each had two-run singles in the frame – both of which came with two outs.

Rochester padded its lead with an RBI single by Jaylin Davis in the fifth inning, and Tomas Telis gave the Wings a 6-4 advantage with an RBI double in the seventh frame. The Wings then put the game out of a reach in the ninth inning, as Torreyes connected on a three-run homer off of Branden Kline.

Austin Hays doubled twice, singled and scored two runs in the setback, as the Wings took three of four games in the series.

The Tides will continue their homestand on Friday night at Harbor Park with the first of three contests against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Luis Ysla (3-6, 5.65) is slated to get the start for Norfolk and be opposed by left-hander Damon Jones (0-0, 3.38), with first pitch set for 7:05.

Friday is Christmas in July at Harbor Park, as the first 3,000 fans 18 & over will receive an Oriole Bird snowglobe, presented by John’s Tax Service and Super Doppler 10.

