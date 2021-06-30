Rob Wittman appointed to GOP China Task Force

Congressman Rob Wittman (R-VA-01) has been appointed to the House Republican China Task Force.

Following the release of the comprehensive China Task Force Report in September, Wittman and the Task Force will work to implement this “blueprint” for bipartisan action to counter the People’s Republic of China.

The Republican Members of the CTF will continue probing the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) coverup of the origins of COVID-19, secure critical supply chains, and ensure our military and diplomatic supremacy.

The CTF will also focus on how to win the technological and economic competition and how to best counter the CCP’s malign influence at home and abroad.

“We can no longer deny the obvious,” Wittman said. “We live in an era of Great Power Competition, and our greatest competitor is Communist China. Should the United States fail to heed this threat, then we risk ceding our global primacy to the People’s Republic of China.

“We must set aside partisan politics and stand united against Communist China’s malign influence and activities at home and abroad. Last Congress, the China Task Force led the way towards reaching a consensus on countering China, with over 60% of their proposals receiving bipartisan support. It’s an honor to be appointed to this Task Force by Leader McCarthy, and I’m eager to get to work,” Wittman said.