Road closures for this weekend’s Park to Park Half Marathon

Published Thursday, Apr. 28, 2022, 11:34 am

The Park to Park Half Marathon will take place on Saturday, April 30, in Waynesboro and Augusta County. Because of the large crowd of over 300 participants, the Waynesboro Police Department & the Augusta County Sheriff’s Department will be positioned throughout the 13-mile racecourse to ensure all race participants and vehicle traffic remain safe.

Both departments will be at critical intersections to change traffic patterns, halt incoming traffic & enforcing traffic laws that are meant to keep everyone safe for this event. All vehicles are asked to remain patient or to make appropriate driving arrangements to avoid these highly populated areas during the event.

The following are the areas that will be impacted during the race; In Augusta County, delays can be expected on the following roads from 7 a.m.-8:30 a.m: Lyndhurst Road, Shalom Road, Hall School Road, Lipscomb Road, China Clay Road, Patton Farm Road, Wayne Avenue and Draft Avenue. In Waynesboro, delays can be expected from 8-10 a.m. on the following roads: Lover’s Lane, Meadowbrook Avenue, Lyndhurst Road, and Ladd Road.

To download a copy of the course map, visit www.runthevalley.com. This event is sponsored by the Augusta County and Waynesboro Parks and Recreation departments. For more information, call Augusta County at 540-245-5727 and Waynesboro at 540-942-6735.

