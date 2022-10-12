Waynesboro ranks no. 67 in Virginia cities for income spent on monthly household bills

The average Waynesboro household spends $1,750 per month on bills, 12.6 percent lower than the national average.

According to doxo’s recent report 50 Largest U.S. Cities Household Spend Report 2022, the monthly average includes the 10 most common household bills: mortgage, rent, car payment, utilities, health insurance, car insurance, cable TV & Internet, cell phone, alarm & security and life insurance.

The national average for household bills, according to doxo, is $2,003 per month, which is 21.5 percent lower than the state average of $2,229 per month.

The River City ranks no. 67 in most expensive cities in Virginia for household expenses. Residents of Waynesboro spend 41 percent of their incomes on household bills.

Doxo’s data includes 4,000 cities across the United States, and compares total amount spent on bills per month. Bills per month are broken down into 10 categories.

Americans spend at least $24,000 a year on household bills.

The most expensive big city for household bills is San Jose, followed by New York City, Boston, San Francisco, San Diego and Washington, D.C.

The least expensive big city for household bills is Detroit, followed by Cleveland, El Paso, Albuquerque, Memphis and Dayton.