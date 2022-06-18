Rincones racks up four RBIs in Richmond Flying Squirrels victory

Off a season-high performance from starting pitcher Matt Frisbee (Win, 2-4), the Richmond Flying Squirrels picked up a 5-1 win over the Harrisburg Senators Friday night at FNB Field.

The Flying Squirrels (35-26) moved back into a tie for first place in the Southwest Division with the victory.

Frisbee allowed one run, five hits and one walk with four strikeouts over a season-long 7.2 innings, the longest outing for a Richmond starter this year. It was the third quality start for him on the season and the fifth consecutive start that Frisbee has gone six or more innings in a start. Frisbee was one out away from tying a career-high mark of innings pitched.

Shane Matheny singled to lead off the game and later advanced to third base. Diego Rincones brought Matheny home with a sacrifice fly to right field and pushed Richmond ahead, 1-0.

With two runners on and one out in the sixth inning, Rincones launched a three-run home run to center field that gave the Flying Squirrels a 4-0 lead. It was the second home run of the year for Rincones, who finished the night 2-for-3 with two runs and a season-high four RBIs.

The Senators (28-33) struck back in the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run from Jake Alu to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Richmond answered in the eighth inning when Sean Roby zipped an RBI double to left field that brought home Rincones and upped the advantage to 5-1.

Gray Fenter entered the game with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, allowing a walk but responded with a strikeout to close the frame. In the ninth, Fenter stranded two base runners and racked up a pair of strikeouts to secure the Richmond victory.

Harrisburg starter Jake Irvin (Loss, 0-2) tossed 5.1 innings, allowing four runs and four hits with eight strikeouts.

