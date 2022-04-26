Richmond Police seeking missing Jackson State University student
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing college student from Jackson State University.
Kamilah N. Fipps was seen leaving her dorm in Jackson on April 19. Information collected from investigators she purchased a ticket to New York City, but it was later determined she was not in New York City. Fipps’ cellphone has pinged several times in Richmond.
Surveillance cameras recorded her at a local ice cream shop in Richmond. Fipps has a medical condition that may impair her judgment. A missing person’s report has been filed with the Richmond Police Department.
If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Fipps, contact the Richmond Police Department at (804) 646-4105.