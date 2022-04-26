Richmond Police seeking missing Jackson State University student

Published Monday, Apr. 25, 2022, 8:41 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing college student from Jackson State University.

Kamilah N. Fipps was seen leaving her dorm in Jackson on April 19. Information collected from investigators she purchased a ticket to New York City, but it was later determined she was not in New York City. Fipps’ cellphone has pinged several times in Richmond.

Surveillance cameras recorded her at a local ice cream shop in Richmond. Fipps has a medical condition that may impair her judgment. A missing person’s report has been filed with the Richmond Police Department.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Fipps, contact the Richmond Police Department at (804) 646-4105.

Like this: Like Loading...