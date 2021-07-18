Reservoir Road closing for several days for pipe work

The gravel portion of Route 702 (Reservoir Road) in Albemarle County will be closed daily July 19-23 while the Virginia Department of Transportation installs several pipes.

The road will be closed Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Motorists accessing the Ragged Mountain Natural Area will need to plan their trips accordingly. No traffic will be allowed through the work area between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. with the exception of emergency vehicles.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.