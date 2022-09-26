Menu
report uva hoops alum ty jerome appears to be on his way out from oklahoma city
Sports

Report: UVA hoops alum Ty Jerome appears to be on his way out from Oklahoma City

Chris Graham
Last updated:
ty jerome
Ty Jerome. Photo by Chris Graham.

UVA basketball alum and former first-round pick Ty Jerome appears to be on his way out of Oklahoma City.

The Thunder held their annual media day on Monday, and the news regarding Jerome out of media day is that the team and Jerome’s agents are “working together to determine his future with the team.”

That likely means buyout, with Jerome due to make $4.2 million this year.

OKC could try to find a trade partner for Jerome, who averaged 7.1 points and 2.3 assists per game in 2021-2022, but only shot 29.0 percent from three-point range, a troubling number for an NBA combo guard.

Jerome was a first-round pick in 2019 by Phoenix, which packaged him in a deal with OKC to acquire Chris Paul.

In his first year in Oklahoma City, Jerome averaged 10.7 points per game and shot 42.3 percent from three, numbers that suggested a long NBA future for him.

But then OKC took a pair of guards in the 2021 draft, Josh Giddey and Tre Mann, and Jerome ended up falling behind both, and behind second-round picks Aaron Wiggins and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, on the depth chart at guard.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

