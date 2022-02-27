Red-hot VCU makes it seven in a row with 77-62 win at UMass

Senior guard KeShawn Curry scored a game-high 18 points, and VCU forced 22 turnovers on the way to its seventh straight victory, defeating UMass, 77-62, on Saturday.

The win was also the 100th of coach Mike Rhoades’ career at VCU. He is 100-50 in five seasons.

Curry led an efficient VCU offensive performance. He connected on 7-of-11 attempts from the floor and added four steals and four rebounds.

Junior guard Marcus Tsohonis added 12 points off the bench for VCU (20-7, 13-3 A-10), while senior forward Vince Williams Jr. provided 10 points, four steals and two blocks.

Trent Buttrick led UMass (12-15, 5-10 A-10) with 12 points.

VCU will return to the friendly confines of the Stuart C. Siegel Center to host St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, March 1 at 8:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network