Ravens rally from early deficit, then have to hold off Cleveland, 23-20

The Baltimore Ravens rallied after being down 10-3 in the first quarter to move to 4-3 with a narrow 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

A 10-0 second quarter set the tone for Lamar Jackson and company as they cleaned up some of the issues they had experienced in recent weeks for a crucial AFC North victory.

Justin Tucker scored four field goals, and Gus Edwards had two touchdown runs as Baltimore did just enough to hold on.

Jackson went 9-for-16 for 120 yards on the day and was sacked three times, but Edwards was able to come through with his 66-yard performance and two scores. Jackson ran for 59 yards on 10 carries.

The Ravens recorded five sacks on the day, two from Justin Houston, and they held the Browns to 2-for-11 on third down.

Baltimore turned the ball over just once on the day, and despite being outgained 336-254, it was effective when it needed to be, converting seven of their 15 third downs.

The Ravens forced two fumbles on the day and had just three penalties, playing a much cleaner game than they had in recent weeks.

Late interceptions by Jackson against the Giants and Bills saw them lose two of their last three contests, but now they have some momentum entering Thursday’s contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.