Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
ravens rally from early deficit then have to hold off cleveland 23 20
Sports

Ravens rally from early deficit, then have to hold off Cleveland, 23-20

Roger Gonzalez
Last updated:
lamar jackson
(© LifetimeStock – Steve Jacobson)

The Baltimore Ravens rallied after being down 10-3 in the first quarter to move to 4-3 with a narrow 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

A 10-0 second quarter set the tone for Lamar Jackson and company as they cleaned up some of the issues they had experienced in recent weeks for a crucial AFC North victory.

Justin Tucker scored four field goals, and Gus Edwards had two touchdown runs as Baltimore did just enough to hold on.

Jackson went 9-for-16 for 120 yards on the day and was sacked three times, but Edwards was able to come through with his 66-yard performance and two scores. Jackson ran for 59 yards on 10 carries.

The Ravens recorded five sacks on the day, two from Justin Houston, and they held the Browns to 2-for-11 on third down.

Baltimore turned the ball over just once on the day, and despite being outgained 336-254, it was effective when it needed to be, converting seven of their 15 third downs.

The Ravens forced two fumbles on the day and had just three penalties, playing a much cleaner game than they had in recent weeks.

Late interceptions by Jackson against the Giants and Bills saw them lose two of their last three contests, but now they have some momentum entering Thursday’s contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Roger Gonzalez

Roger Gonzalez is freelancer for Augusta Free Press. A native of Connecticut that grew up in Charlottesville, he is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He currently is a sportswriter with CBS Sports and has written for The Daily Progress, The Roanoke Times and other newspapers before getting into the digital sports journalism world.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

baltimore ravens

For once, Baltimore Ravens play like the better team and win, defeating Cleveland, 23-20
Scott German
washington commanders

Commanders D stifles Green Bay: Washington upsets Rodgers, Packers, 23-21
Roger Gonzalez

The Washington Commanders may have just turned their season around. Needing a win to pull within a game of .500, Ron Rivera’s team did just that, beating the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, 23-21.

police

Charlottesville: One dead, two injured in overnight shooting on West Main Street
Chris Graham

A shooting in the 200 block of West Main Street in Downtown Charlottesville early Sunday morning took one life and sent two others to the UVA Medical Center.

cm punk aew

Analysis: Something about the fake news with CM Punk, AEW, WWE doesn’t add up
Chris Graham
acc football

ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson cements top spot, UNC closing in on Coastal title
Scott German
police emergency fire

Albemarle County: One dead in Sunday morning crash on Interstate 64
Chris Graham
wheat harvest farm

Virginia winter wheat production largest since 2018
NewsDesk