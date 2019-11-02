Railroad work to briefly close Country Club Road next week

Crews with Norfolk Southern will be in Harrisonburg next week to conduct repairs at the Country Club Road railroad crossing, requiring a closure of the roadway for three days.

Repairs will begin Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 7 a.m. and should be complete by Thursday, Nov. 7, at 4 p.m. Country Club Road will be closed throughout the duration of work between Country Club Court and American National University, at 1515 Country Club Road.

Detour signage will be in place during the project. Drivers can use East Market Street, Vine Street and Linda Lane as detours while Country Club Road is closed.

