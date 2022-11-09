Menu
radio chris graham talks college football playoff college hoops aew on mark moses show
Sports

Radio: Chris Graham talks CFP, college hoops, AEW on ‘Mark Moses Show’

Chris Graham
Published:

The Mark Moses Show is joined by Chris Graham of Augusta Free Press to get his thoughts on the latest College Football Playoff poll released last night, who are the best teams right now in the ACC going into the new college basketball season this week, and Chris’ thoughts on the current state of wrestling for a Wednesday. 

The Mark Moses Show weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. on Sports Radio 1560 The Fan & Sportsradio1560.com. You can also listen to Mark Mid days on 95.9 The Rocket.

Follow Mark on social media @markmosesshow.

Listen

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

