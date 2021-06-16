Quick ways to update your home to get top dollar before you sell

Published Wednesday, Jun. 16, 2021, 1:46 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Selling your home can be a hectic and arduous process. You have to worry about fixing every single thing that is either broken or is not working properly to make sure that you can get the best return for your investment. Things like peel & stick temporary wallpaper can prove to be a real lifesaver at this time as they can dramatically improve the appearance of your home and get you a better offer.

In addition to these tweaks, here are some of the quickest ways in which you can update your home to ensure that you get top dollar for it.

Updating lights and fixtures

Whenever you are looking to sell your home, it is important to make sure that every light, wall socket, and fixtures is working properly. Similarly, dented, scratched, or faded fixtures can also drive down the beauty of the room. Taking care of these minor details will help in reassuring the prospective buyer that this house has been well taken care of by the previous owner.

Furthermore, proper lighting is also important for creating an inviting ambiance in the house. So, replacing the old and dim lights with brighter ones is another great way to enhance the appeal of your home.

Regrouting and replacing the chipped tiles

Crumbling and dirty chipped tiles and grout in the entrance, bathroom, and kitchen is a big turn-off for a lot of prospective buyers and can be a major thing that can keep them away from your home. In addition to being massively unappealing, these tiles can be really dangerous, and loose or broken tiles can cause trips and cuts.

These issues also indicate to the buyers that the old homeowners did not care about the home repairs and upgrades and all of these factors can have a huge impact on the value of your home.

Applying a fresh coat of paint or wallpaper

A fresh coat of paint or a new temporary floral wallpaper is a quick and sure-fire way to dramatically improve the overall appeal of your home. Paint and wallpaper are also an effective way to cover up stains and minor scratches that are on your walls and to top it all off it is an extremely quick and inexpensive way to give your house a more modern look

Updating your kitchen

A kitchen is the most important part of the house and it can have a direct impact on a home’s market value. The kitchen is the heart of the home where a family comes together to eat, entertain, and make new memories. Therefore, it is crucial that everything in your kitchen is properly functional and aesthetically pleasing.

A full kitchen remodel is an extremely long and expensive process so it is often advantageous to check all the major appliances and areas and make sure that they are working properly. Things like the dishwasher and the fridge panel can be changed in less than a day and they can greatly improve the look and feel of the entire kitchen.

These are some of the quickest and simplest ways through which you can update your home to make sure that you can get top dollar for it. Selling your home at a good price isn’t something that requires a lot of money or months or work. You can focus on some major tasks and work that you can take care of in a week. If you follow the tricks that are mentioned above, you can rest easy knowing that you will get the best possible price for your previous home.

Related

Comments