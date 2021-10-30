Quick start pushes Liberty Flames in 62-17 win over UMass

Published Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, 5:31 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Liberty scored on its first two offensive plays and found the end zone three times in the opening 10 minutes en route to a 62-17 win over UMass Saturday afternoon at Williams Stadium.

With the win, Liberty extends its program-record 15-game home winning streak that dates back to the 2019 season. Entering the day, Liberty’s home win streak ranked as the fourth longest home FBS win streak in the country.

The win also gives Liberty its 19th season in program history with seven or more wins and third season in a row.

The Flames finished the game with a season-high 604 total offensive yards, including a season-best 409 passing yards. UMass finished the game with 284 total offensive yards, marking the fifth time Liberty has held an opponent below 300 yards in 2021.

Malik Willis finished the game with 307 yards on 19-of-27 passing attempts with four touchdowns. The passing yards marked third time in the redshirt junior’s career he has thrown for 300 or more yards in a game.

With his four touchdown passes against the Minutemen, Willis became the first quarterback in program history with 30 touchdowns in two different seasons. He was responsible for a program record 34 touchdowns in 2020 (20 passing/14 rushing) and has 30 in 2021 (21 passing/nine rushing).

T.J. Green led the Flames’ ground game, finishing the contest with five carries for 60 yards, including his first multiple touchdown game in a Liberty uniform.

The game saw 12 different players finish with at least one reception. Noah Frith (69 yards) and Kevin Shaa (68 yards) each had five receptions to lead the group.

Liberty’s defense had its third multiple turnovers caused game of the year and second in two weeks (one fumble, one interception). The Flames were paced on the defensive stat sheet by linebacker Storey Jackson, who had seven stops (five solo, two assisted).

Related



