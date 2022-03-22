Public hearings for Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals

The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct Public Hearings at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, April 7, in the Board Meeting Room, Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

The board will consider the following requests:

A request by Ronnie Bryant, for a Special Use Permit to have a short term vacation rental on property he owns, located at 1266 Hermitage Road, Waynesboro in the Beverley Manor District.

A request by Andy L. Hostetler, for a Special Use Permit to have a concrete batching plant on property he owns, located at 176 Triangle Drive, Weyers Cave in the Middle River District.

A request by Trevor Clifton and Derek Collier, for a Special Use Permit to have a tree service and landscaping business and to sell processed firewood on property owned by Randall L. and Marcella A. Burtner, located at 72 Union Church Road, Staunton in the North River District.

A request by Linda R. Herman, for a Special Use Permit to have a short term campground on property she owns, located on the south side of Route 720 (Morris Mill Road) east of the intersection of Route 720 (Morris Mill Road) and Route 833 (Trinity Point Road) in the Pastures District.

A request by Jonathan D. Jencks ½ & Trustee & Etal, for a Special Use Permit to construct an accessory building exceeding the 1,200 square foot total aggregate allowed and taller than the principal dwelling on property they own, located at 17 Hidden Valley Court, Fishersville in the Wayne District.

A request by John Wilkinson, agent for Augusta County, for a Variance to correct a tax map discrepancy on Variance #09-3 to construct a hanger exceeding the height limitation on property owned by Shenandoah Valley Joint Airport & Commission, located in the southwestern quadrant of the intersection of Valley Church Road (Route 847) and Moss Lane in the Middle River District.

Data and information regarding the above matters are available for inspection and review in the Community Development Department in the Augusta County Government Center, Verona, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Contact Community Development at 540.245.5700 or email comdev@co.augusta.va.us with questions.

