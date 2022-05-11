Prepare for traffic shift near Nelson County/Albemarle County line

Construction is moving into a new phase on Thursday as contract crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation transform the intersection of U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) into a roundabout.

Flagging teams will be on hand to shift all northbound and southbound traffic on Route 151 to the east. This temporary traffic pattern will allow workers to install a drainage structure for the project. The new pattern will remain in effect until this phase of the project is complete.

Construction of the new roundabout began in November, 2021, and crews are on target to finish it later this year, six months ahead of schedule.

