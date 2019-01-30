Poll: Nearly half of Americans uninterested in Super Bowl LIII

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

A recent survey conducted by Remington Research Group found that nearly half of Americans are uninterested in the upcoming Super Bowl LIII matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots.

The poll surveyed 2,321 registered voters nationwide.

One-in-three Americans say they will be rooting for the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday, while 20% say they will be rooting for the Patriots. 44% of respondents say they do not care who wins.

Of those planning to watch Super Bowl LIII, the majority (63%) are most looking forward to the game, while 18% are most looking forward to the commercials. The remainder of those planning to watch are most looking forward to either the halftime show or the party they’re attending.

Americans have a -3% net unfavorable rating of the NFL. Republicans have a net -18% unfavorable opinion of the NFL, while Democrats have a net +12% favorable opinion.

When asked whether or not players should stand and be respectful during the national anthem, 65% of Americans said yes, while only 23% said no. Republicans said by a margin of +89% that players should stand, while Democrats were split.

36% of Americans believe NFL officials make calls to unfairly help certain teams, while 34% believe officials are fair and 30% are not sure.

Among those planning to watch the Super Bowl, 31% say they are likely to break their New Year’s resolutions on Super Bowl Sunday. 31% say they are unlikely to break their resolutions, and 37% say they did not make a resolution.​