Police seeking Charlottesville man in connection with Monday shooting
The Charlottesville Police Department is seeking information regarding a shooting incident that occurred on Monday in the 400 block of Hedge Street.
Officers have obtained arrest warrants for 57-year-old Charlottesville resident Timothy Wendell Chambers. Chambers is currently wanted on the following charges: maliciously shooting in a dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and reckless handling of a firearm.
If you have any information about this incident or Chambers’ location, please contact the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.