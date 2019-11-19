Police seek information on missing Albemarle County man

Mark Kenneth Robbins has been missing since Sunday, Nov. 17. Robbins was last seen on foot in the area of Lambs Road in Albemarle County.

DOB: 2/25/1961

AGE: 58

Description: White Male, 5’ 7”, 150 lbs, brown hair and brown eyes

Last Seen Wearing: blue jeans, grey sweater, black beanie hat, and carrying a yellow backpack

If you have any additional information regarding Robbins’ whereabouts, please contact Detective Jon McKay with the Albemarle County Police Department, 434-296-5807.

Comments