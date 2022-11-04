Menu
podcast busy few days on grounds with uva football mens and womens hoops in action
Sports

Podcast: Busy few days on Grounds with UVA Football, men’s, women’s hoops in action

Chris Graham
Published:

jerry ratcliffeHootie and Chris Graham break down the matchup between #17 North Carolina and UVA Saturday in Scott Stadium, then Hootie reports back from media day for UVA men’s and women’s basketball.

“The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” is hosted by Jerry Ratcliffe, the editor of JerryRatcliffe.com. Ratcliffe’s work has been recognized both statewide and nationally, resulting in more than 80 awards, from the Associated Press Sports Editors Association (first place nationally), the Virginia Press Association, the Football Writers of America, and the United States Basketball Writers of America during his career.

Listen

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

