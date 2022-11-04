Podcast: Busy few days on Grounds with UVA Football, men’s, women’s hoops in action

Hootie and Chris Graham break down the matchup between #17 North Carolina and UVA Saturday in Scott Stadium, then Hootie reports back from media day for UVA men’s and women’s basketball.

“The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” is hosted by Jerry Ratcliffe, the editor of JerryRatcliffe.com. Ratcliffe’s work has been recognized both statewide and nationally, resulting in more than 80 awards, from the Associated Press Sports Editors Association (first place nationally), the Virginia Press Association, the Football Writers of America, and the United States Basketball Writers of America during his career.

