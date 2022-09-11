Pittsylvania County: One dead in single-vehicle crash on Route 29

Staff/Wire
Last updated:

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Route 29Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash resulting in a fatality that occurred at 7:46 p.m. Saturday on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County.

A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route 29, when the vehicle ran off left side the roadway, overturned in the median and came to rest in the southbound lanes.

The Ford was driven by Samuel C. Pickral, 26, of Hurt. Pickral was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported to the hospital for injuries received in the crash.

The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Arriana Wyatt, 24, of Hurt. Wyatt was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage


Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at augusta[email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.