Philadelphia Eagles face ‘Hard Knocks’-life Detroit Lions in 2022 opener
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions welcome in the start of the 2022 NFL season when they meet on Sunday in Week 1. The Eagles, fresh off a playoff appearance last season, look like a favorite to win the NFC East while the Lions hope to build on the wave of momentum and positivity from being on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” as they search for stability in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
Where to watch?
The game airs on Fox during the 1 p.m. window and will be available to all of Michigan, most of Pennsylvania and most of New York.
What to know about Eagles
They made a huge move in the offseason, trading for the Titans’ star wide receiver, A.J. Brown. The 25-year-old Ole Miss product has 2,995 yards in three seasons and averages eight receiving touchdowns per campaign. Combined with DeVonta Smith, the Eagles now have one of the best young wide receiving core in the league.
What to know about Lions
After a three-win season last year, they are hoping for a return to relevancy this season. They added Aiden Hutchingson as the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, with the defensive end out of Michigan earning rave reviews ahead of the regular season. But much of this team’s success will fall on the offense, which was the 22nd-ranked last season. If they can continue to improve and if Jamison Williams can get healthy, the potential is there.
Prediction
Eagles 35, Lions 20