page county sheriffs office seeks information on disappearance of joshua dee bradford
News

Page County: Sheriff’s Office seeks information on disappearance of Joshua Dee Bradford

Chris Graham
Last updated:
joshua dee bradford
Joshua Dee Bradford. Photo: Page County Sheriff’s Office

The Page County Sheriff’s Office been working on following up on leads and other information regarding the disappearance of Joshua Dee Bradford.

Bradford was last seen on Sept. 3 in the Luray area. Bradford is described as a white male, 5’11”, approximately 170 pounds, brown eyes, shaved head, with tattoos “Ace & Jack” on his neck, “Haley” on his shoulder, and “Josh” across his back.

He was last known to be in the company of Marcus Lee Lewis. Bradford was last seen entering Lewis’ car, but never returned.

The Page County Sheriff’s Office currently holds a felony warrant for Marcus Lewis, now identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of Joshua Dee Bradford. Investigators have obtained one felony warrant on Marcus Lee Lewis, for the Virginia §18.2-308.2 – possession of firearms ammunition by convicted felon.

Lewis is described as a white male, 5’8”, 135 pounds, dark/salt pepper hair, or bald head. Lewis has several tattoos.

Lewis is known to operate a 2009 Blue Chevrolet Malibu with Va. registration UDB-5810. This was the last vehicle that Bradford was known to be in.

Lewis has ties to the Augusta, W.Va., area, Southwestern Virginia area, and Warren County, Virginia area. Any person knowing the whereabouts of Lewis is asked to contact your local authorities.

The Page County Sheriff’s Office has now partnered with the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, & Firearms (ATF), to secure a $2,500.00 reward for information leading to the location of Joshua Dee Braford.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Joshua Bradford is encouraged to contact your local authorities, or Investigator Nathan Baugher or Investigator E.J. Hall at 540-743-6571.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

