Old Dominion announces future games with Army West Point, Bowling Green

Old Dominion University football added to the future non-conference schedule with games against Army West Point and Bowling Green, ODU Director of Athletics Dr. Wood Selig announced on Wednesday.

ODU and Army will play four times, beginning in 2029 in West Point, New York. The Black Knights will make the return trip to Norfolk in 2030. Following a one-year break, ODU will return to Army in 2032, while the Black Knights conclude the series in Norfolk in 2033.

The Monarchs and Bowling Green kick off the series in 2024 at Bowling Green. The Falcons will make the return trip to Norfolk in 2031. This will be Old Dominion’s first game against a MAC opponent since the 2016 Popeyes Bahamas Bowl, when ODU defeated Eastern Michigan 24-20.

This will be ODU’s first meeting against both Army West Point and Bowling Green.

ODU opens the 2021 campaign on Friday, Sept. 3 at Wake Forest and the home portion of the schedule on Saturday, Sept. 11 against Hampton.

ODU football season tickets are currently on sale. Fans can go to www.ynottix.com or call the ticket office at 757-683-4444.