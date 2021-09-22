ODU vs. Buffalo: Game time, TV/radio, game notes
ODU hosts Buffalo on Saturday at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium in the final non-conference game of the regular season.
ODU will wear Hudson Blue uniforms for the first time in football program history.
|Old Dominion (1-2, 0-0 C-USA) vs. Buffalo (1-2, 0-0 MAC)
|Date
|Saturday, Sept. 25 • 6 p.m. • Norfolk, Va. • Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
|Where to Watch
|ESPN+
|Listen
|ODU Sports Radio Network
|Line
|Buffalo -13.5
|Game Notes
|Old Dominion Buffalo
ODU Football News and Notes
- ODU lost at Liberty 45-17 last week, while Buffalo fell to No. 16 Coastal Carolina 28-25.
- In his return to Lynchburg, Elijah Davishad 11 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for four yards.
- Tight end Zack Kuntzand wide receiver Stone Smartteach recorded career highs with four receptions. Kuntz caught four passes for 60 yards and a touchdown, while Smartt had four receptions for 27 yards. The touchdown catch was the first of Kuntz’s career. He also made his first career start.
- Linebacker Ryan Henryhad a game-high and career-best nine tackles. He also recorded a tackle for loss.
- Redshirt freshman John Mortonhad a busy day on Saturday. Morton, the long snapper on punts, recovered a muffed punt to set up ODU’s first points, a Nick Ricefield goal. A kick in which Morton was the holder on.
- Linebacker Jordan Younghad six tackles. He is fourth in school history with 268 career tackles. He is 73 stops away from tying Craig Wilkins‘ school record of 340 career tackles.
- Senior kicker Nick Rice broke the school career record for field goals with his 50th last week. Rice was tied with Jarod Brown, who is ODU’s all-time leader in points. Rice is 6-for-6 on field goals so far this season.