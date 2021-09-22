ODU vs. Buffalo: Game time, TV/radio, game notes

ODU hosts Buffalo on Saturday at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium in the final non-conference game of the regular season.

ODU will wear Hudson Blue uniforms for the first time in football program history.

Old Dominion (1-2, 0-0 C-USA) vs. Buffalo (1-2, 0-0 MAC) Date Saturday, Sept. 25 • 6 p.m. • Norfolk, Va. • Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium Where to Watch ESPN+ Listen ODU Sports Radio Network Line Buffalo -13.5 Game Notes Old Dominion Buffalo

ODU Football News and Notes

ODU lost at Liberty 45-17 last week, while Buffalo fell to No. 16 Coastal Carolina 28-25.

In his return to Lynchburg, Elijah Davishad 11 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for four yards.

Tight end Zack Kuntzand wide receiver Stone Smartteach recorded career highs with four receptions. Kuntz caught four passes for 60 yards and a touchdown, while Smartt had four receptions for 27 yards. The touchdown catch was the first of Kuntz’s career. He also made his first career start.

Linebacker Ryan Henryhad a game-high and career-best nine tackles. He also recorded a tackle for loss.

Redshirt freshman John Mortonhad a busy day on Saturday. Morton, the long snapper on punts, recovered a muffed punt to set up ODU’s first points, a Nick Ricefield goal. A kick in which Morton was the holder on.

Linebacker Jordan Younghad six tackles. He is fourth in school history with 268 career tackles. He is 73 stops away from tying Craig Wilkins‘ school record of 340 career tackles.

Senior kicker Nick Rice broke the school career record for field goals with his 50th last week. Rice was tied with Jarod Brown, who is ODU’s all-time leader in points. Rice is 6-for-6 on field goals so far this season.