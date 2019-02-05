Obenshain voter integrity bill passes Senate

A bipartisan bill introduced by Sen. Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham) and co-patroned by Sen. George Barker (D-Fairfax) improves voter integrity by eliminating split voting precincts in the Commonwealth.

The bill passed the Senate unanimously. A split precinct is one where one voter may live in one Virginia Senate or the House of Delegates district and another voter, at the same voting precinct, may live in a different Virginia Senate or House of Delegates district. These two voters in the same precinct would receive different ballots.

Obenshain said, “It doesn’t make sense for there to be a precinct split between two different legislative districts, whether it be a United States Congressional district or a Virginia Senate or House of Delegates district. This only serves to confuse voters and increase the potential for mistaken votes cast.”

As has been evidenced in Virginia in the past few years, elections can come down to as little as a single vote. It is crucial that the General Assembly enact clear laws that clarify for voters as much as possible the process of participating in elections.

“I am thankful to my Senate colleagues on the left and the right for their support.” Obenshain said. “I look forward to working with fellow members of the General Assembly in the House of Delegates to win their support as well.”

