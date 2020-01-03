Northam proposes decriminalization of marijuana possession

Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing a $50 civil penalty as part of a proposal to decriminalize simple possession of marijuana.

Northam’s criminal justice reform agenda unveiled on Friday also includes initiatives related to parole reform, raising the felony larceny threshold, raising the age of juvenile transfer to adult court, and the permanent elimination of driver’s license suspensions for unpaid fines, fees, and court costs.

“All Virginians deserve access to a fair and equitable criminal justice system,” Northam said. “My proposed criminal justice reform legislation and budget initiatives will combat mass incarceration, increase supports for returning citizens, and ensure meaningful second chances for those who have paid their debts to society. This is a bold step towards a more just and inclusive Commonwealth, and I look forward to working with the General Assembly to pass these measures into law.”

The move to decriminalize marijuana possession is likely to get the most attention. In addition to the decriminalization measure, Northam’s proposed legislation would also clear the records of individuals who have been previously convicted of simple possession.

Northam is proposing legislation to raise the felony larceny threshold to $1,000. In 2018, the governor signed legislation raising the felony larceny threshold to $500—the first time it had been raised since 1980.

Last year, Northam and the General Assembly eliminated the practice of suspending a person’s driver’s license suspensions for unpaid fines and fees. Since that time, over 50,000 Virginians have had their licenses reinstated. Northam’s proposed legislation would make this change permanent.

Northam is also proposing parole reform by expanding eligibility for parole consideration to individuals based on their age and certain medical conditions. In addition, the governor’s legislative package would expand parole consideration to individuals impacted by the Fishback v. Commonwealth case.

Northam’s two-year budget makes significant investments in criminal justice reform. The proposed budget includes $4.6 million for pre-trial and probation services, funding for a new public defender’s office in Prince William County, and additional public defender positions across the Commonwealth to reduce caseload. Additionally, the budget includes $2 million for pre-release and post-incarceration services.

“This administration continues to demonstrate its dedication to comprehensive criminal justice reform,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian J. Moran. “The impact of this legislative package is substantial and transformative. Our parole reform bills will make many more offenders eligible for discretionary parole and the elimination of driver’s license suspensions for unpaid fees and fines and non-driving related offenses will affect hundreds of thousands of people.”

For the full details of Northam’s criminal justice reform proposals, click here. Watch the video of today’s announcement here.

