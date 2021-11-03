Northam, McAuliffe congratulate Youngkin: They can do that?

Published Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, 11:11 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Gov. Ralph Northam has already called Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin to congratulate him on his win last night.

I wasn’t aware that was something a person could do.

I’m perplexed.

Isn’t he supposed to be screaming to the winds that the election was stolen, trying to get Justin Fairfax to overturn the results?

“This morning I spoke with Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin to congratulate him on being elected governor of the greatest Commonwealth in the greatest country in the world. We will meet tomorrow to begin a smooth transition to his administration,” said Northam, without a hint of irony.

A smooth transition?

So, what, you mean there won’t be a run on the State Capitol ?

“We can all be proud that Virginia once again conducted a free and fair election with integrity,” Northam said. “It is a hallmark of our American democracy that we all respect the results, no matter who wins. I want to thank the Virginia Department of Elections, registrars, poll workers, and all of the volunteers whose work sustains our shared faith in our democracy. Their commitment and integrity know no bounds.”

Cuck.

Northam went on to highlight the progress Virginia has made over the past four years – investing a record amount in education, expanding access to healthcare, delivering universal broadband and clean energy, delivering vaccination rates in the top ten among U.S. states, making voting easier.

“Over the past four years, Virginia has accomplished something unique in America – delivering the most progressive agenda in the country, while also preserving traditions of fiscal responsibility and economic stewardship. Most importantly, we have made Virginia a more welcoming, open, and inclusive Commonwealth. Virginians expect this critical work to continue,” Northam said.

He must not have been paying attention, which, can’t blame him there. Virginia is the weird state that doesn’t let governors run for re-election; totally understandable that he checked out early to think about what he’s going to do next to make ends meet.

Surely the guy who lost the election, Terry McAuliffe, is going to follow the tradition, make a ruckus about how the election was rigged, there was a water-main break, scads of dead people voting, the like.

“Congratulations to Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin on his victory. I hope Virginians will join me in wishing the best to him and his family.”

That’s it. That’s the statement from McAuliffe.

Actually, yeah, there’s more.

It doesn’t get better.

“While last night we came up short, I am proud that we spent this campaign fighting for the values we so deeply believe in,” McAuliffe said. “We must protect Virginia’s great public schools and invest in our students. We must protect affordable healthcare coverage, raise the minimum wage faster, and expand paid leave so working families have a fighting shot. We must protect voting rights, protect a woman’s right to choose, and, above all else, we must protect our democracy. While there will be setbacks along the way, I am confident that the long-term path of Virginia is toward inclusion, openness and tolerance for all.”

It sure doesn’t sound like an insurrection is coming.

“Terry McAuliffe, Hala Ayala, Mark Herring and Democrats down the ballot ran a tireless campaign to move Virginia forward into a brighter future and while they came up short, families across the Commonwealth are better off because of their service,” Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said.

About people who lost.

Losers.

“Make no mistake, Democrats turned out in huge numbers last night, and while it did not get the job done, Democrats across the country will not be deterred,” Harrison said. “We will get right back to work. As we say in South Carolina: while we breathe, we hope. Starting today and every single day over the next year, Democrats will remain laser focused on delivering for working families and making our case directly to each and every voter. We will not rest until the polls close next year and we know that Democrats have won the House, Senate, and governors’ mansions across the country to continue delivering hope and progress for the American people.”

This is quite the departure from precedent. For more than 200 years, we’ve endured various coups and near-coups over election results.

I mean, the Civil War, Lincoln getting shot at the theatre, Reconstruction.

Garfield and McKinley, JKF.

Reagan, almost.

Jan. 6 was par for the course.

This calling and congratulating the guy who won nonsense, it’s got to stop.

Story by Chris Graham

Related



