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Home Virginia State Police ramping up enforcement for Fourth of July weekend
Virginia

Virginia State Police ramping up enforcement for Fourth of July weekend

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © monticellllo/Shutterstock

We hit the halfway mark on calendar year 2026 with Virginia State Police having recorded 307 fatal crashes on our roadways in the first six months of the year.

And that was ahead of the expected crush of people hitting the road for Fourth of July weekend, with AAA having forecast more than 2 million of us in the Commonwealth being set to travel more than 50 miles from home for fireworks, vacations and family get-togethers.

“This Fourth of July is uniquely situated for great celebrations, and Virginia State Police will do all it can to ensure that everyone remains safe over the holiday,” said Lt. Col. Todd Taylor, director of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Field Operations. “We will be strategically placed throughout Commonwealth to serve as a friendly reminder to folks to drive safely, slow down, stay sober, wear your seatbelt, and avoid distractions.”

VSP will be joining law enforcement around the country for the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort, a national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities, and injuries due to impaired driving, speeding, and failing to wear a seat belt.

The Fourth of July statistical counting period began at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 5.

State Police will increase patrols with a specific focus on July 2 and July 5, which are expected to be the busiest travel days.

During the 2025 Operation CARE:

  • 2,959 were cited for speeding and 1,411 drivers were cited for reckless driving
  • 73 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs
  • 505 citations were issued for failure to wear a seatbelt
  • 135 citations were issued for child restraint violations

State Police investigated 879 total traffic crashes statewide and assisted 701 motorists during the 2025 Fourth of July counting period.

There were 11 fatalities.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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