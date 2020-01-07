Northam announces voting-rights agenda for 2020 General Assembly session

Gov. Ralph Northam today announced legislative proposals to implement early voting and make Election Day a state holiday.

“Voting is a fundamental right,” Northam said in a release. “But in a state that once put up tremendous barriers to voting, too many people are still unable to participate meaningfully in our democracy. By making it easier—not harder—to vote, these proposals will ensure we are building a government that is truly representative of the people we serve. I look forward to working with the General Assembly to pass these important measures into law.”

Virginia currently requires voters who wish to vote absentee to provide the state with a reason, from an approved list, why they are unable to vote on Election Day. The governor’s proposal for the 2020 legislative session will allow early voting during the 45 days before an election.

This legislation will be patroned by Sen. Mamie Locke and Del. Charniele Herring.

The governor is also proposing to make Election Day a state holiday, so that every Virginian has the time and opportunity to cast their ballot. This measure would maintain the same number of state holidays by repealing Lee-Jackson Day, established over 100 years ago to honor confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson. In the Virginia code, both men are noted as “defenders of causes.”

This legislation will be patroned by Sen. Louise Lucas and Del. Joseph Lindsey.

“Our democracy relies on equal access to the ballot box,” said Secretary of Administration Dr. Keyanna Conner. “These proposed measures confirm Governor Northam’s commitment to breaking down barriers and ensuring all citizens have the equal opportunity to exercise this constitutional right.”

Watch the video of today’s announcement here.

