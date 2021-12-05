augusta free press news

Northam announces administration appointments

Augusta Free Press

Published Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, 12:00 am

virginia politics
Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments on Friday.

Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Prevention

  • Joseph Lee Gong* of Bedford, Probation Officer, 24th District Court Service Unit
  • Robert Gray of Albemarle, Executive Director, the Uhuru Foundation
  • Melissa K. Morgan of Newport News, Lieutenant, Community and Youth Outreach Division, Newport News Police Department
  • Toni M. Randall* of Henrico, Attorney, County of Henrico

Board for Waterworks and Wastewater Works Operators and Onsite Sewage System Professionals

  • Thomas “Tom” Fore* of Altavista, Public Services Director, Town of Altavista

Board of Veterans Services

  • Joyce Henderson of Alexandria, Retired Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Army

Commission on Local Government

  • Edwin S. Rosado of Chesterfield, Retired, Legislative Director, National Association of Counties

Common Interest Community Board

  • Katherine E. Waddell* of Henrico

Fair Housing Board

  • Scott Astrada* of Alexandria
  • Dean A. Lynch, CAE* of Midlothian, Executive Director, Virginia Association of Counties

Hampton Roads Sanitation District Commission

  • Ann W. Templeman of Hampton, Senior Business Support Analyst, Southern Company Gas

Modeling and Simulation Advisory Council

  • Leah R. Colvin of Yorktown, Engineering Manager, Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries
  • Donald Combs, PhD of Norfolk, Vice President, Dean, School of Health Professions, Eastern Virginia Medical School
  • Johnny Garcia of Suffolk, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, SimIS Inc.
  • Tracy Gregorio of Virginia Beach, Chief Executive Officer, G2 Ops, Inc.
  • Paul Gustavson of Fredericksburg, Chief Technology Officer, Simventions
  • Harry E. Johnson Sr. of Suffolk, Associate Director of Engineering, Raytheon Technologies
  • Jim Robb of Palm Springs, Florida
  • Jennifer H. Van Mullekom of Blacksburg, Associate Professor of Practice, Director of the Statistical Applications and Innovations Group, Virginia Tech

*denotes reappointment