Northam announces administration appointments
Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments on Friday.
Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Prevention
- Joseph Lee Gong* of Bedford, Probation Officer, 24th District Court Service Unit
- Robert Gray of Albemarle, Executive Director, the Uhuru Foundation
- Melissa K. Morgan of Newport News, Lieutenant, Community and Youth Outreach Division, Newport News Police Department
- Toni M. Randall* of Henrico, Attorney, County of Henrico
Board for Waterworks and Wastewater Works Operators and Onsite Sewage System Professionals
- Thomas “Tom” Fore* of Altavista, Public Services Director, Town of Altavista
Board of Veterans Services
- Joyce Henderson of Alexandria, Retired Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Army
Commission on Local Government
- Edwin S. Rosado of Chesterfield, Retired, Legislative Director, National Association of Counties
Common Interest Community Board
- Katherine E. Waddell* of Henrico
Fair Housing Board
- Scott Astrada* of Alexandria
- Dean A. Lynch, CAE* of Midlothian, Executive Director, Virginia Association of Counties
Hampton Roads Sanitation District Commission
- Ann W. Templeman of Hampton, Senior Business Support Analyst, Southern Company Gas
Modeling and Simulation Advisory Council
- Leah R. Colvin of Yorktown, Engineering Manager, Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries
- Donald Combs, PhD of Norfolk, Vice President, Dean, School of Health Professions, Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Johnny Garcia of Suffolk, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, SimIS Inc.
- Tracy Gregorio of Virginia Beach, Chief Executive Officer, G2 Ops, Inc.
- Paul Gustavson of Fredericksburg, Chief Technology Officer, Simventions
- Harry E. Johnson Sr. of Suffolk, Associate Director of Engineering, Raytheon Technologies
- Jim Robb of Palm Springs, Florida
- Jennifer H. Van Mullekom of Blacksburg, Associate Professor of Practice, Director of the Statistical Applications and Innovations Group, Virginia Tech
*denotes reappointment