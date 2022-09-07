Norfolk Tides shut out in series opener at Memphis: Redbirds win, 12-0
The Norfolk Tides (61-68) were shut out by the Memphis Redbirds (65-64), 12-0, at AutoZone Park Tuesday night.
Memphis was able to get the best of Tides opener Ryan Conroy. They scored in the first inning when Alec Burleson knocked an RBI single. Two more runs scored for the Redbirds in the second when Cory Spangenberg hit an RBI double, then scored on a single by Evan Mendoza. He would later score on an error to put Memphis up, 4-0.
The Tides bullpen couldn’t stop the offensive power of the Redbirds either, scoring eight more runs between the fifth and seventh innings, including six runs in the sixth. In that inning, Kramer Robertson launched a two-run homer. Juan Yepez also hit a two-run homer in the inning that put Memphis up 10-0.
Spangenberg and Yepez knocked in the final runs om RBI singles to cap the, 12-0 blowout over the Tides. Redbirds starter Dakota Hudson almost lasted the entire game, going 8.2 innings and allowed eight hits and two walks while striking out eight. He threw 109 pitches, 79 for strikes, before being relieved by Zach McAllister. If Hudson completed the complete game shutout, he would have been the first Tides’ opponent to do so since August 16, 2015 when Michael Lorenzen did so at Louisville.
Game two and three will be played tomorrow night to make up a game from July 31 that was postponed. Neither team has announced starters for either game. First pitch for game one is at 6:05 p.m., with the second game starting roughly thirty minutes after the conclusion of the first game.