Norfolk Tides limited to three hits in shutout loss at Memphis
The Norfolk Tides (46-51) were shutout by the Memphis Redbirds (53-44), 5-0, Friday night at AutoZone Park. The series is now tied at 2-2.
Four of Memphis’ runs came in the third inning. Ben DeLuzio hit a two-run single to take the original lead. DeLuzio would score on a pickoff throwing error by Tides starter Chris Vallimont. Luken Baker knocked in the final run of the inning with an RBI double.
One more run would score for the Redbirds in the fourth when Evan Mendoza hit an RBI groundout. That would put it the final score at 5-0.
Tomorrow the Tides have LHP Bruce Zimmermann (2-1, 5.04) making the start. Memphis will throw RHP Aaron Brooks (5-4, 5.71). First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m.