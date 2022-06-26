Norfolk Tides let early 4-0 lead slip, fall to Iron Pigs, 10-4

The Norfolk Tides (34-38) fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (40-32), 10-4, in Sunday’s series finale at Coca-Cola Park.

Gunnar Henderson put the Tides in front early, launching a two-run opposite-field home run in the first, and Norfolk would add to the lead with two more runs in the second, on an RBI-groundout from Dylan Harris and then an RBI-single from Terrin Vavra.

As the Tides bats went silent, the IronPigs offense erupted for 10-straight runs. Lehigh Valley got on the comeback trail in the third, scoring twice and then later took the lead in the fourth, scoring seven times in the frame, highlighted by two three-run home runs. The home club would later add one more run in the seventh to cap the scoring in the contest.

DL Hall got the start for the Tides, working just 3.1 innings and allowing a career-high seven runs on six hits. He struck out two batters and issued five walks.

The Tides enjoy an off day tomorrow before returning to action on Tuesday night against the Gwinnett Stripers at Harbor Park. The starters for both teams are yet to be announced. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.