Norfolk Tides clinch series with 11-6 win over Charlotte Knights

The Norfolk Tides (19-22) defeated the Charlotte Knights (16-25), 11-6, on Saturday night at Truist Field. The Tides have clinched the series, winning four of their last five games.

Norfolk exploded for four runs in the third inning. Cadyn Grenier roped an RBI double to score the first run of the game. Later in the inning, Robert Neustrom blasted a three-run shot down the right field line, scoring three runs to make it 4-0, Tides. Charlotte came back with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Carlos Perez blasted his ninth home run of the season to score their first two runs of the night. Micker Adolfo later doubled to score a third run, cutting Norfolk’s lead to 4-3.

Both teams reached six runs by the end of the sixth. Yolbert Sanchez tied the game for Charlotte with an RBI double in the fith, then scored on a single by Perez to take the lead. Jacob Nottingham responded with a two-run homer to take the lead for the Tides. The Knight’s tied the game in the bottom half of the sixth on a single by Ryder Jones.

The go-ahead runs were scored by the Tides in the eighth inning by scoring five. With the bases loaded, ı hit a two-run single to take the lead. The other runs later scored on an RBI double by Kelvin Gutiérrez and a two-run double by Nottingham to make it 11-6.

The series finale is set at Truist Field tomorrow. It will feature RHP Grayson Rodriguez (3-1, 2.65) for the Tides, while Charlotte will throw RHP Davis Martin (2-0, 1.50). First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

