Norfolk puts up 11 hits, staff allows just two runs in win over Sounds

The Norfolk Tides (30-30) defeated the Nashville Sounds (36-24), 7-2, on Sunday at First Horizon Park. That clinched the six-game series with the Tides going 4-2.

Norfolk started off hot with two runs in the first inning. Jacob Nottingham hit an RBI single to right field for the first run of the game. Shed Long followed with a bloop to left that ended as an RBI 7-4 fielder’s choice. Tides led, 2-0.

Nashville scored their first run in the bottom half of the third inning. The Sounds were able to get a runner on third and Weston Wilson hit a sacrifice fly to cut the Tides lead in half.

Three runs were scored by the Tides in the fourth. Beau Taylor lead the inning off with a solo home run, blasting the first pitch he saw. Later in the inning, Jordan Westburg ripped an RBI single, followed by another RBI single by Gunnar Henderson to give Norfolk the 5-1 lead.

The Sounds scratched across a run in the bottom of the fourth, when Pablo Reyes scored on an RBI single by Mario Feliciano. But Norfolk got that run back in the top of the sixth when Terrin Vavra stole second base and a throwing error scored Dylan Harris from third. The Tides lead was extended to 6-2.

One more run was score by Norfolk in the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly by Taylor, making the final score, 7-2. The Tides return to Norfolk Tuesday after a league off-day tomorrow. They will host the Syracuse Mets for six games, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

