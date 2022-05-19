Norfolk prevails in slugfest over Charlotte, 8-7

The Norfolk Tides (17-21) won their second-straight game against the Charlotte Knights (15-23), 8-7, on Wednesday night at Truist Field. Both teams combined to hit six home runs in the game. The Tides slugged three home runs in the contest and have driven in all 12 of their runs in this series via the long ball.

Jacob Nottingham got the Tides on the board in the fourth, crushing a two-run shot to give the visitors a 2-1 lead. After the Knights evened up the ballgame in the fifth through solo shot from Seby Zavala, Robert Neustrom put Norfolk in front for good, blasting his team-leading sixth home run of the year, and his first grand slam of the season, to give the Tides a 6-2 lead.

Adley Rutschman homered for the second night in a row, launching an opposite-field two-run home run in the seventh, which proved to be the decisive hit in the contest, to make it an 8-4 game.

Charlotte mounted a late rally, scoring two runs in their half of the seventh and then pulled within a run when Zavala hit his second home run of the game in the eighth, a solo shot.

Rico Garcia, in his first appearance with the Tides this season, earned the save by working a scoreless ninth, sealing a second-straight victory.

Both teams are back in action tomorrow night for game three of this six-game set at Truist Field. RHP Denyi Reyes (0-1, 8.25) is scheduled to start for the Tides, while RHP Jhan Mariñez (0-1, 6.23) is tabbed to start for the Tides. First pitch slated for 7:04 p.m.

