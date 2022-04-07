Norfolk man sentenced to prison for fentanyl distribution resulting in death

A federal judge sentenced a Norfolk man to 45 years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to manufacture and distribute fentanyl, acetyl-fentanyl, and heroin in the Hampton Roads region.

Daniel Carrington, a.k.a. “Eastside,” a.k.a. “E,” 28, was convicted by a jury in 2021 of all five counts related to the drug conspiracy, including distribution of fentanyl resulting in a young woman’s death.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, between early 2017 and May 2020, Carrington traveled to Baltimore, Md., and purchased heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl-fentanyl to resell in Chesapeake and throughout the Hampton Roads region. The drugs distributed by Carrington resulted in the overdose death of a Chesapeake woman on Dec. 27, 2019. Although Carrington was aware D.J.’s death, he continued to sell fentanyl until his arrest in May 2020.

Evidence presented at trial included a video of the defendant laughing at his “tester” while he was falling out of consciousness and proudly declaring how strong his fentanyl was. Other videos introduced to the jury included large quantities of cash, a firearm, and illegal narcotics.

Text messages introduced at trial showed the defendant’s knowledge that he was distributing pure fentanyl and that he knew of its lethal effects.

A medical examiner testified that the levels of fentanyl in the victim’s body were five times the minimum level considered to be lethal by forensic pathologists.

