No Shoulders to Stand On: Kent Merritt

Published Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, 2:25 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Kent Merritt was a key part of the first UVA football recruiting class to include African-American student-athletes. Merritt joins us for our “No Shoulders to Stand On” series to talk about life on Grounds in the early 1970s.

Related