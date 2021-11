No Shoulders to Stand On: John Rainey

John Rainey was a Southwest Virginia football star who would be the first in his family to attend college. He was also a member of the first class of African-American scholarship football players at the University of Virginia. Rainey recounts the experiences on the final installment of “No Shoulders to Stand On.”

