NFL cuts concussions in half with Guardian Caps: Should their use be expanded?
You might have noticed the absurdly big cushions on the helmets of some NFL players this summer on HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”
They’re called Guardian Caps, and according to data from the NFL, they reduced concussions in offensive linemen, tight ends and linebackers in half.
“The benefits of the Guardian Caps exceeded our expectations so far,” said NFL executive Jeff Miller, who also noted that other injuries involving the spine, back injuries and stingers, remained constant in training camp.
More than 200 players continued to wear the protective caps after a league mandate ended following the second preseason game.
Of the 11 concussions reported to players in those position groups this summer, six were the result of blows to the facemask, which doesn’t have extra protection.
Kinda makes you wonder why the caps aren’t required for games.
The NFL is still thinking through what to do about the use of them in training camp next year.
“We want to work our way through those comments before we’re ready to make a commitment for next season,” Miller said. “We’re really pleased with how it went and optimistic that a device like this will improve the health and safety of our athletes. But what exactly that looks like, I think we need a little bit of time and a fair number of conversations before we get to that point.”