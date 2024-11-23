Women’s Swimming: UVA’s Claire Curzan, Gretchen Walsh set new American records

UVA sophomore Claire Curzan set an American record in 200 Backstroke on Friday at the Tennessee Invitational with a time of 1:46.87.

It was the second straight day that a Cavalier set an American record, with Gretchen Walsh setting the new standard in the 100 Butterfly on Thursday night.

The Cavalier women swept the double dual against Kentucky and Tennessee, while the men defeated the Wildcats but lost to the Volunteers.

Curzan swam against Walsh in the two-athlete Super Final for the 200 Back. The Cavaliers also had both positions in the Super Final for the 200 Back on the men’s side, with freshman David King (1:39.82) winning by .02 against teammate Jack Aikins (1:39.84).

The Cavaliers also had two swimmers in the Super Final for the 200 Breast, with Aimee Canny picking up the win (2:06.70).

Senior Lizzy Kaye won the platform diving event (243.00), completing the sweep of all three diving events in the meet.

Grad student Noah Nichols won the 200 Breast (1:52.96), and sophomore Tess Howley won the 200 Fly (1:54.06).